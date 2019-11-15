ForexLive European FX news wrap: Markets seek caution amid renewed hopes of trade deal

Forex news from the European morning session - 15 November 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD, NZD leads, JPY lags on the day

European equities a little higher; E-minis up 0.2%

US 10-year yields up 2.3 bps to 1.841%

Gold down 0.4% to $1,465.85

WTI down 0.1% to $56.71

Bitcoin flat at $8,369







Markets got a dose of hopeful optimism at the start of the trading day after Larry Kudlow said that a US-China trade deal was "close".



The mood carried over to European trading for the most part but traders also remain cautious without wanting to get too carried away with the positive risk sentiment.



USD/JPY held firmer as a result as the pair moved around 108.50-65 levels as bond yields stayed a little higher after a bit of a U-turn in mid-morning trading.



Gold is also dragged lower amid the risk mood while the aussie and kiwi is seen trading mildly higher on the session but nothing too overwhelming.



The dollar held steady as well as it trades little changed against most major currencies, with markets waiting on more concrete developments in US-China trade talks before committing to further moves ahead of the weekend.



Looking ahead, US retail sales data will be in focus next so let's see if that will provide a catalyst for markets to start moving again on the day.



