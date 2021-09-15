ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar sluggish amid mixed market tones
Forex news from the European trading session - 15 September 2021
Headlines:
- UK PM Johnson set to reshuffle cabinet after PMQs today
- Goldman Sachs: There are risks of a greater surge for electricity and gas this winter
- US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 10 September +0.3% vs -1.9% prior
- Oil stretches gains for the week as buyers look to seal technical breakthrough
- Eurozone July industrial production +1.5% vs +0.6% m/m expected
- How does the latest UK inflation report impact the BOE outlook?
- UK August CPI +3.2% vs +2.9% y/y expected
- China has told banks that Evergrande will not pay interest due on 20 September
Markets:
- JPY leads, AUD and NZD lag on the day
- European equities mostly lower; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%
- US 10-year yields down 0.7 bps to 1.272%
- Gold down 0.2% to $1,801.10
- WTI up 1.3% to $71.37
- Bitcoin up 1.3% to $47,430
It was a mixed session in European morning trade today with regional indices looking more tepid while US futures kept somewhat steadier after the retreat yesterday.
The dollar is also a touch softer on the balance of things but most of that is tied to a nudge lower in USD/JPY down to four-week lows from 109.60 to 109.25.
That said, the pair is still sitting within its range since mid-July between 109.00 and 110.60-70 with Treasury yields also exhibiting a similar price action for now.
Meanwhile, the euro is a touch higher against the dollar but sticking around 1.1815-30 while the pound rose slightly after hotter-than-expected UK inflation data before gains were pared back a little during the session.
GBP/USD moved up from 1.3815 to 1.3840 but is now hovering around 1.3820 levels.
Elsewhere, oil is a decent mover so far on the day as WTI stretches gains on the week in a push to $71.60 - its highest since 3 August.
Going back to FX, it looks like we're still in for more of a mixed bag in terms of trading sentiment (especially the dollar) until we get to the FOMC next week. As macro strategist, Kit Juckes, rightfully points out:
The current flow of economic data on the other hand, just adds to uncertainty and confusion which isn't a catalyst for either volatility or the emergence of new trends in the currency market.