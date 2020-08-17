ForexLive European FX news wrap: Quiet Monday so far

Forex news from the European trading session - 17 August 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

JPY leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities little changed; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields down 2 bps to 0.688%

Gold up 0.5% to $1,954.25

WTI down 0.1% to $41.95

Bitcoin up 1.1% to $11,905







It was a largely quiet session with little headlines overall as the market tracked sideways for the most part to kick start the new week.



Equities showed little poise despite China stocks gaining favourably, after the PBOC injected liquidity into the system earlier in Asian trading.



Treasury yields tracked lower though, with 10-year yields seen down by 2 bps to 0.688% and that is helping to keep yen pairs weighed down. USD/JPY eased from 106.50 to 106.27 during the session with the dollar keeping a touch weaker as well.



EUR/USD chopped around, slipping from 1.1868 to 1.1829 before recovering back to 1.1850 levels now. Meanwhile, GBP/USD is continuing its battle around 1.3100 still.



The kiwi continues to stay pressured, continuing the narrative from last week with NZD/USD easing from 0.6540 to 0.6520 levels.



Elsewhere, gold and silver kept a decent advance but not really breaking away from its recent consolidation seen towards the latter stages of last week.



All in all, it's a quiet one as we get the week underway but let's see if North American traders will have more to offer later today.



