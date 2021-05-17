Forexlive European FX News 17 May : Risk off tilt to start the week
COVID-19 case rise in Asia gives risk off bias
- ICYMI: Inflation fears rising
- The Netherlands is to further ease COVID-related lockdowns as of May 19th
- USDCNY approaches key trendline
- Major pairs flat in Monday trade: catalyst needed
- Frances state bank BPIFrance and the EIB have signed deals worth apx EUR 1bln
- Bitcoin finds support on Elon Musk's tweet
- Taiwan set to ban foreign entry from May 19th - June 18th
- Risk tone worsens a little as the session gets underway
- Equity futures showing sign of potential weakness
- Gold traders keep an eye on real yields
- US 10 year yields return to key 1.60% level on Fed's reassurances
- BTC shoots higher on Elon's latest tweet
- Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin
- Dollar's drivers as we start the week
- Equity markets: Vix is showing signs of calm on Monday
Other markets
- FTSE -0.99%
- Dax -0.26%
- CAC -0.35%
- Gold +0.23%
The TAIEX (Taiwan's stock index) was sharply lower on the Asian session handover and that was down to regional COVID-19 breakouts and containment measures. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were both higher after the PBoC injected funds through a 100bln CNY MLF operation. However, gains were limited by the mixed Chinese activity data.
The mixed risk tone started the session and gold kept pushing higher even as Bitcoin drifted lower post Elon Musk's latest twitter session. However, that trend was reversed as Elon Musk tweeted early in the session that 'Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin'. This sent Bitcoin higher. Make sure you get Elon Musk's Tweets if you are on Twitter. Here is how to do it.
Gold continued its move higher as real yields fall., but slight souring in the risk tone kept the USD enough bid to keep gold's rise capped under key resistance at $1860. However, as long as inflation expectations are there, and the Fed are not moving towards tapering, this should send gold higher through the only trend line that matters right now. Any news of Fed bond tapering and the outlook changes. Remember, in the last taper tantrum of 2013 gold lost around 20% of its value as the Fed tapered its bond purchases.
US 10 year yields stayed around the key 1.60% level for the session. The dollar index traded mostly sideways under key resistance and the VIX wavered in the 20-21 region. It is a market awaiting a fresh catalyst in a sleepy start to the week.
Finally I include my latest interview I had on CNBC Arabia prior's to last week's CPI data. It is in Arabic, so only one for our Arabic speaking readers. See here. I like the host's smile when I explain the EURUSD is inversely correlated to the DXY at 5:17. See here for the whole interview. Justin will be back in the saddle tomorrow!
Take care everyone!