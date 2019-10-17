ForexLive European FX news wrap: UK, EU strike a Brexit deal (again)

Forex news from the European morning session - 17 October 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, USD lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 2.6 bps to 1.766%

Gold down 0.1% to $1,489.30

WTI down 0.7% to $52.97

Bitcoin up 1.4% to $8,097







Markets got jumpy as the UK and EU managed to strike a Brexit deal (again) but it is starting to shape up like an all too familiar story as the euphoria dies down a little.



Boris Johnson managed to get an agreement done with European leaders but it will now be put to the test in the UK parliament during a meaningful vote on Saturday - something which Theresa May has failed to deliver on three occasions.



The pound fell to a low of 1.2750 early on as the DUP was not on board with overnight negotiations, before climbing to 1.2840 as a deal was close to being struck.



Once announced, cable shot up to a high of 1.2990 before settling around 1.2930-40 as the DUP reiterates that their position is unchanged.



Thereafter, the pound lost further steam as markets come to terms with the struggle that Johnson may have in getting a vote passed in parliament and cable fell to 1.2850-70 levels that we're seeing currently.



The Brexit deal optimism didn't just help lift the pound as risk assets got a notable boost. US 10-year yields jumped as much as 5 bps at one point and that saw USD/JPY move up to 108.94 before falling back off to 108.75 as the optimism fades a little.



Nonetheless, the dollar held weaker throughout and AUD/USD is maintaining gains in search of a key technical break beyond resistance around 0.6800-15. The aussie is also boosted by a more steady labour market report that saw RBA rate cut odds scaled back.



Looking ahead, the main focus remains on the pound as Brexit headlines continue to dominate the wires but keep an eye out for risk trades as well with China GDP data due tomorrow alongside more Fedspeak over the next two days.



