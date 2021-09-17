ForexLive European FX news wrap: Mixed market tones as the week winds down

Forex news from the European trading session - 17 September 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, JPY lags on the day

European equities lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 1.4 bps to 1.344%

Gold up 0.3% to $1,758.81

WTI down 0.7% to $72.13

Bitcoin up 0.5% to $47,360





There weren't any major headlines on the session and market action was more mixed as trading sentiment is still riddled with indecision for the most part.



The dollar is mildly softer across the board but keeping slight gains against the yen, which is the laggard on the day as bond yields hold a little higher.



Equities continue to reflect more choppy movement as early gains in European indices were erased alongside US futures, which are now down roughly 0.3%.



Keep in mind the trend this week has seen heavy selling at the open in Wall Street before some recovery of sorts later on. However, quadruple witching today may make things a bit more messy before we get to the weekend.



Going back to FX, EUR/USD is up slightly around 1.1770-80 levels but price action is sandwiched between key option expiries on the day.



USD/JPY inched higher from 109.85 to 110.00 and is keeping at the highs currently.



Meanwhile, commodity currencies are slightly ahead with AUD/USD leading gains in a push from 0.7290 to 0.7320 before settling around 0.7310 at the moment.



That said, the pair is hugging levels below its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7327 so sellers are still keeping near-term control i.e. action today is technically insignificant so far.



In the absence of key releases, risk sentiment is going to be the key factor driving the market action ahead of the weekend so let's see how that plays out but generally speaking, there doesn't seem to be a coherent theme this week.



