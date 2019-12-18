ForexLive European FX news wrap: Pound stays pressured; markets steady

Forex news from the European morning session - 18 December 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

CAD leads, GBP lags on the day

European equities mixed; E-minis up flat

US 10-year yields up 0.4 bps to 1.884%

Gold flat at $1,475.90

WTI down 0.4% to $60.68

Bitcoin down 0.6% to $6,579







There wasn't much notable headlines on the day as markets kept more steady and mixed overall during the European session.



The pound stays a little pressured with price action seen more choppy with cable largely pivoting around the 1.3100 handle for the most part.



UK inflation kept below the BOE target of 2% going into tomorrow's policy meeting and that isn't helping to give the pound much of a steady footing in the continued drop this week.



The euro is also on the back foot a little as EUR/USD struggles to find a move back above the 100-hour moving average @ 1.1143. Large expiries at 1.1140-50 are also helping to limit gains ahead of North American trading.



The rest of the major currencies bloc are doing little as trading ranges remain narrow amid a mixed mood across asset classes so far today.



US futures are keeping more flat while European equities are mixed with mild movements. Bond yields are also barely changed, offering little for market participants to work with.



Looking ahead, it's all about the ebb and flow still as markets try to find some form of direction towards the end of the year. The holiday season is also coming up soon so that's something to consider as traders may be trimming positions already during the week.



