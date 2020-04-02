ForexLive European FX news wrap: Oil climbs on China buying; currencies steady

Forex news from the European trading session - 2 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

GBP leads, EUR lags on the day

European equities mildly higher; E-minis up 1.5%

US 10-year yields flat at 0.58%

Gold up 0.3% to $1,595.50

WTI up 10.3% to $22.40

Bitcoin up 5.3% to $6,691







The market was quiet for the most part with major currencies not really moving a whole lot while bonds stayed flat and equities are keeping mildly higher after falling yesterday.



Oil is the big mover as it is up by over 10% - though in dollar terms it is roughly $2 - as prices keep higher after China said that it will stack up on state reserves.



That helped to see price climb back above the $22 level after lingering around $21.50 at the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading.



In the currencies space, things were more calm as the dollar inched higher against the euro with sellers testing waters under the 200-hour moving average.



EUR/USD eased from 1.0940 to 1.0910 during the session as the greenback kept steadier as well. USD/JPY didn't do a whole lot, trading around 107.30-50 for the most part.



The pound is the lead gainer as cable pushed higher from 1.2410 to 1.2475 before easing off a little while risk currencies are a little bid but nothing exemplary during the session.



All eyes now turn towards the US weekly initial jobless claims report, where we look set for yet another record-shattering figure potentially today.



