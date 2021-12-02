ForexLive European FX news wrap: Fidgety markets, oil down as OPEC+ meets

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Forex news from the European trading session - 2 December 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

  • GBP leads, AUD lags on the day
  • European equities lower; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%
  • US 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 1.419%
  • Gold down 0.2% to $1,779.50
  • WTI down 0.5% to $65.22
  • Bitcoin down 1.0% to $56,446

It was a quiet session for the most part as risk sentiment kept calmer early on but as we get in the final half-hour, we are starting to see the jitters and nerves creep back in.

European equities had a poor start, having to play catch up to Wall Street losses yesterday but the downdraft extended as risk appetite struggled during the session.

S&P 500 futures traded up by 0.5% only to be up by 0.1% now while Nasdaq futures turn negative and we're even seeing Treasury yields pare most of its advance from earlier, with 10-year yields even tracking lower now ahead of US trading.

In FX, things were more mixed as the dollar traded little changed mostly early on with USD/JPY trading up to 113.30 only to fall back to 112.80 now as the market is starting to look a little more nervous.

EUR/USD moved up slightly from 1.1320 to 1.1340 while GBP/USD kept a narrow advance around 1.3300-20 for the most part.

Commodity currencies saw some pushing and pulling as a result, though ranges are narrow with USD/CAD moving up from 1.2790 to 1.2815 while AUD/USD eased from 0.7120 to 0.7100 on the session.

Elsewhere, oil remains a key focus as OPEC+ decides on its output policy today but sentiment hasn't been too favourable as WTI crude slipped from $67 earlier to near $65 now amid headlines that OPEC+ may stick with its existing output policy instead.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose