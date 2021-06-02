ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar gains, oil searches for breakout

Forex news from the European trading session - 2 June 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities higher; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 0.9 bps to 1.598%

Gold flat at $1,900.80

WTI up 1.0% to $68.40

Bitcoin up 2.7% to $37,325





It was a quiet session in terms of key headlines but the dollar was active as it caught a bid early on and stuck with gains throughout the morning in Europe.



That despite more muted risk sentiment and little signals from the bond market.



EUR/USD eased from 1.2210 to 1.2165 while GBP/USD retreated from 1.4150 to 1.4110 before bouncing back to keep near unchanged levels currently. AUD/USD saw a slight drop from 0.7740 to 0.7715 but is now sticking closer to around 0.7730 levels.



The dollar gains while modest isn't really doing much from a technical perspective though, as price action continues to keep within range in the past two weeks.



Elsewhere, oil gained and is staying in search of a breakout above $68, so that will be one to watch out for later in the day and this week as well.



