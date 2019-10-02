Forexlive European FX News 2 Oct - Risk off on global growth concerns

Trading news - European

Markets

Dax:-1.39%

UK FTSE: -2.03%

Euro Stoxx: -1.45%

Gold: $1486 +0.49%

US Oil: 53.86 +0.45%

The session took a negative handover from Asia as the weak US ISM print was digested. The concerns about global growth were reciprocated in the Asian session and this led to a negative handover to Europe. In the European session equities fell heavily, the JPY strengthened and Gold pushed back to $1485



I highlighted the USDJPY pair pulling away from the 100 EMA as sellers were likely to lean against that level, which they did and price moved down into the 107.50 region where some option expiries remain. Intraday sellers would look to take profit there although I am expecting those levels to break and the USDJPY to continue falling later in the US session.



Gold was also highlighted early in the session (you could literally feel the bids in the pair) as it was an obvious beneficiary of the weak USD. It was gently bid on the session, retraced back to the 50% fib level of yesterday's up move and gold is now pushing $1487.



The CHF was weak on the session, despite the risk off tone, due to the poorest inflation readings in three years. The JPY was bid on risk off tones and was the standout currency against the USD on the day. The USD benefited a little from the risk off tones, but the USD weakness will likely kick in on deeper pullback heading into the now crucial NFP on Friday.



The GBP was sold off as it was apparent from overnight that Boris had a plan that was literally dead in the water. The EU have made very negative noises about the plan and Boris announced the plan at the Tory party conference. Ahead there will be the response from the EU which will be the catalyst for any pound moves. At the moment, we are heading for a no-deal Brexit or an extension.