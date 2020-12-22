ForexLive European FX news wrap: Calmer tones on a whiff of holiday trading

Forex news from the European trading session - 22 December 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.2%

US 10-year yields down 0.3 bps to 0.931%

Gold down 0.1% to $1,875

WTI down 0.9% to $47.50

Bitcoin up 0.2% to $23,200







After a bit of a panicky start to the new week yesterday, holiday trading is finally kicking into gear now as the year winds down.



The dollar was a little firmer earlier in the day but nothing as promising as yesterday, before giving most of that back as we approach North American trading.



Risk kept steadier throughout, with European equities rebounding from yesterday's slump while US futures are holding slightly higher after the comeback yesterday.



Of note, Congress has approved a near $900 billion virus relief bill which is now just waiting on Trump to sign off to turn into law.



A couple of Brexit headlines, or should I say a rehash of them, prompted some light and exacerbated moves in the pound during the session but nothing too alarming.



Cable fell from 1.3440 to 1.3362 before rebounding back in between its key hourly moving averages around 1.3410-50 with nothing new to work with on the Brexit front.



