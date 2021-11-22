ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady to start the week so far

Forex news from the European trading session - 22 November 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, EUR and JPY lag on the day

European equities a little lower; S&P 500 futures up 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 3.8 bps to 1.574%

Gold down 0.2% to $1,841.06

WTI down 0.3% to $75.70

Bitcoin flat at $57,850





It was a quiet session for the most part, with FX seeing little change in general and European equities meandered after a brighter start as pandemic jitters in Germany especially is keeping a lid on optimism in the region.



Treasury yields are bouncing back after the Friday drop, especially at the long-end, while US futures are pointing higher so there is some mixed undertones in the market.



The dollar kept steadier for the most part with EUR/USD lingering around 1.1260-70 levels while USD/JPY kept above 114.00 at around 114.05-20 on the session.



There was little action elsewhere, though the aussie is leading gains as AUD/NZD bounces off technical support as highlighted here. That is helping to keep AUD/USD more buoyed around 0.7250-60 and keeping near the highs currently.



Elsewhere, oil is still struggling as it has been over the past two weeks but there are key support levels nearby as price sits slightly lower on the day around $75.70.



It looks like the market is still sorting itself out on the balance of things, though the dollar continues to sit in a good spot - from a technical perspective - as we navigate through the early stages of a holiday-shortened week.



