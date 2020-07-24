ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen keeps firmer amid cautious markets

Forex news from the European trading session - 24 July 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

JPY leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 0.8 bps to 0.586%

Gold up 0.4% to $1,894.03

WTI up 0.8% to $41.41

Bitcoin down 0.5% to $9,545







The session began with a more risk averse mood after China ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu but the mood gradually leveled off thereafter, though markets are largely keeping more defensive towards the closing stages of the week.



European equities remain softer though off earlier lows, and a similar mood can be observed in US futures as well. Treasury yields fell early on but are now closer to flat levels, with the drop earlier underpinning the yen with USD/JPY falling from 106.50 to 106.17.



The yen is still leading gains in the currencies space but apart from that, overall moves remain rather modest with EUR/USD sticking around 1.1585-05 for the most part.



Meanwhile, cable is still trading little changed around 1.2720-50 while AUD/USD is testing waters under its 100-hour moving average around 0.7070-90.



Elsewhere, gold buyers are still keeping a watchful eye targeting $1,900 and price is trading just under there for the time being.



It is still all about the risk mood as we look to close out the week with a couple of key themes playing out as we get into North American trading.



