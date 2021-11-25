ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar mixed as markets brace for holiday trading

Forex news from the European trading session - 25 November 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

EUR leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities slightly higher

Gold up 0.2% to $1,791.42

WTI down 0.2% to $78.24

Bitcoin up 2.4% to $58,659





It was a relatively quiet session with markets keeping steady for the most part.



European indices inched a little higher, looking to end the sluggishness seen over the past few sessions since trading last week.



Meanwhile, FX was rather muted with the dollar trading more mixed as it holds a light advance against commodity currencies but sitting a touch lower against the euro and yen.



That said, the dollar is still keeping in good stead against the latter two currencies with EUR/USD seen at 1.1220 while USD/JPY is holding above 115.00 around 115.30.



The aussie and kiwi are the laggards with AUD/USD inching below 0.7200 to 0.7180 levels in search of its end-September lows around 0.7170. And NZD/USD is testing fresh three-month lows below its own end-September lows of 0.6860 to 0.6845 currently.



The Thanksgiving holiday period is coming up so expect thinner market conditions to prevail over the next two days before the weekend hits. I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Turkey Day and hope you have a pleasant time with family and loved ones!



