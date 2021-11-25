ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar mixed as markets brace for holiday trading
Forex news from the European trading session - 25 November 2021
Headlines:
- French health minister Veran: Will not announce any new lockdown or curfew
- UK November CBI retailing reported sales 39 vs 30 prior
- Fed to hike rates three times next year - Goldman Sachs
- Japan keeps overall economic assessment unchanged in latest monthly report
- China: US' entity list not helpful for US-China relations
- Germany Q3 final GDP +1.7% vs +1.8% q/q prelim
- Germany December GfK consumer confidence -1.6 vs -0.5 expected
- UAE says it has no "prior stance" ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting
Markets:
- EUR leads, NZD lags on the day
- European equities slightly higher
- Gold up 0.2% to $1,791.42
- WTI down 0.2% to $78.24
- Bitcoin up 2.4% to $58,659
It was a relatively quiet session with markets keeping steady for the most part.
European indices inched a little higher, looking to end the sluggishness seen over the past few sessions since trading last week.
Meanwhile, FX was rather muted with the dollar trading more mixed as it holds a light advance against commodity currencies but sitting a touch lower against the euro and yen.
That said, the dollar is still keeping in good stead against the latter two currencies with EUR/USD seen at 1.1220 while USD/JPY is holding above 115.00 around 115.30.
The aussie and kiwi are the laggards with AUD/USD inching below 0.7200 to 0.7180 levels in search of its end-September lows around 0.7170. And NZD/USD is testing fresh three-month lows below its own end-September lows of 0.6860 to 0.6845 currently.
The Thanksgiving holiday period is coming up so expect thinner market conditions to prevail over the next two days before the weekend hits. I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Turkey Day and hope you have a pleasant time with family and loved ones!