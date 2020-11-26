ForexLive European FX news wrap: Currencies quiet as Turkey Day is here

Forex news from the European trading session - 26 November 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

JPY leads, GBP lags on the day

European equities mixed

Gold up 0.3% to $1,813.23

WTI down 1.6% to $44.96

Bitcoin down 8.3% to $17,313







It was a quiet session bereft of any major headlines, as the market enters into a bit of a slumber amid the Thanksgiving holiday.



European stocks were tepid for the most part and that left little for major currencies to work with during the session.



The dollar was steadier with EUR/USD easing upon hitting fresh highs in nearly three months, with the pair climbing to 1.1940 early on before fizzling to 1.1900.



GBP/USD continues to do the dance between its 100-hour moving average @ 1.3342 currently and the 1.3400 handle, with Brexit negotiations still keeping the silence.



Elsewhere, the dollar is trading little changed in general with the yen keeping a slight advance as we see USD/JPY move a little lower from 104.40 to 104.22 to test the confluence of its key hourly moving averages and staying just above that now.



The next few sessions will be ones with thinner liquidity conditions at play, so the usual caveats apply as to any exacerbated movement in the market.



I wish those celebrating a Happy Thanksgiving and happy holidays to those on a break!



