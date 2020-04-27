ForexLive European FX news wrap: A sense of cautious optimism

Forex news from the European trading session - 27 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, CHF lags

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.8%

US 10-year yields up 1.7 bps to 0.618%

Gold down 0.8% to $1,716.00

WTI down 17% to $14.07

Bitcoin up 2.3% to $7,705







It was a session that lacked significant headlines but the market was more optimistic, focusing on the reopening of economies - particularly in Europe - instead.



As such, the dollar was weaker throughout the session while risk-on sentiment played out in the equities space, with European stocks benefiting from the positive tone.



The BOJ easing policy by going 'unlimited' and Italy escaping a ratings downgrade last Friday are also factors helping with the mood as we get the week going.



AUD/USD rallied strongly since Asia Pacific trading, but extended gains to over six-week highs from 0.6440 to 0.6469 during the session.



Meanwhile, EUR/USD climbed from 1.0830 to 1.0860 before easing a little to 1.0840 after running into some near-term resistance around 1.0850-59.



USD/JPY also fell from 107.40 to 107.05 as the dollar remained weak throughout.



Elsewhere, oil prices continue to stay pressured with WTI crude down by ~17% near $14.



Looking ahead, investors are taking heart in the easing of lockdown restrictions but there are still plenty of question marks left hanging on the week.



Central bank focus will return with the Fed and ECB on the agenda, and we will have key earnings releases to follow as well. The forward guidance by key corporates will be of particular importance in affecting the risk mood over the next few days.



