Forexlive European FX News 27 Sep - GBP tumbles as hawkish Saunders turns dovish

Forex news for European trading Friday 27 September

Markets

Dax: +0.89%

UK FTSE: +1.15% (enjoying the weak GBP today)

Euro Stoxx: +0.43%

France 40 (CAC): +0.29%

Ps120: +0.60%

Gold: -0.65%

Bitcoin: $7975.25

The session started in a risk off mood from overnight which I had not been expecting seeing the positive comments from China's foreign ministry coming in just before I went to bed last night. However, the market turned the way I was expecting during the session as the Asian equities recovered into the close from a deeper earlier fall and European indices pushed into positive territory.



As a result we had AUD stenth doing the session on the risk on tones. The main event was the Bank of England's Saunders speaking in the metropolitan venue of Barnsley. His venue may not have been necessarily attention grabbing, but his words were. He turned dovish on his remarks seeing a BoE rate cut as 'quite plausible' and was against the idea of the BoE waiting on the sidelines. The session started in a risk off mood from overnight which I had not been expecting seeing the positive comments from China's foreign ministry coming in just before I went to bed last night. However, the market turned the way I was expecting during the session as the Asian equities recovered into the close from a deeper earlier fall and European indices pushed into positive territory.As a result we had AUD stenth doing the session on the risk on tones. The main event was the Bank of England's Saunders speaking in the metropolitan venue of Barnsley. His venue may not have been necessarily attention grabbing, but his words were. He turned dovish on his remarks seeing a BoE rate cut as 'quite plausible' and was against the idea of the BoE waiting on the sidelines. We saw the GBP tumble and I am expecting sellers on retracements, bar any good Brexit news.



Ah, Good Brexit news. It seems an oxymoron, but nevertheless the market is hoping for some good news. Johnson was on the wires saying that he wouldn't do anything 'illegal' to prevent the Benn Act. However, my hunch is he will do something. Remember this is politic speak, so he didn't say he wouldn't try nothing Sadly, UK politics is descending to the depths, but until Brexit is delivered this will be the case of affairs



