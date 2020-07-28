ForexLive European FX news wrap: Markets cautious, gold encounters pullback

Forex news from the European trading session - 28 July 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 0.3%

US 10-year yields down 0.8 bps to 0.607%

Gold down 0.5% to $1,932.40

WTI down 0.5% to $41.40

Bitcoin up 0.8% to $10,973







There wasn't much notable headlines on the session but the market moves were pretty decent - especially in the commodities space as we saw an added dip in gold and silver.



Gold fell by roughly 2% in a quick drop from $1,940 to $1,907 while silver saw a decline of 9% in a move to $22.32 before recovering some ground on the day now.



But the pullback sort of underscores the risks with the commodities after having moved at such a parabolic pace over the past week or so, with the high in gold today at $1,981.



The drop in gold underpinned the dollar slightly but gains in the greenback remain more modest across the board.



EUR/USD eased from 1.1730 to 1.1700 before sticking closer to 1.1720-30 levels currently. Meanwhile, GBP/USD fell from 1.2860 to 1.2838 but is near unchanged now.



Elsewhere, the yen and franc are slightly firmer as US futures saw a bit of a drop in the session with USD/JPY slipping from 105.60 to 105.20. The pair remains arguably the key spot to watch in case of any extension of the dollar decline on a break under 105.00.



Looking ahead, flows and positioning remain the key drivers at the moment and the focus on gold and silver remains a key spot to keep an eye on in that regard.



