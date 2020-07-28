ForexLive European FX news wrap: Markets cautious, gold encounters pullback

Forex news from the European trading session - 28 July 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

  • CHF leads, NZD lags on the day
  • European equities lower; E-minis down 0.3%
  • US 10-year yields down 0.8 bps to 0.607%
  • Gold down 0.5% to $1,932.40
  • WTI down 0.5% to $41.40
  • Bitcoin up 0.8% to $10,973

EOD 28-07
There wasn't much notable headlines on the session but the market moves were pretty decent - especially in the commodities space as we saw an added dip in gold and silver.

Gold fell by roughly 2% in a quick drop from $1,940 to $1,907 while silver saw a decline of 9% in a move to $22.32 before recovering some ground on the day now.

But the pullback sort of underscores the risks with the commodities after having moved at such a parabolic pace over the past week or so, with the high in gold today at $1,981.

The drop in gold underpinned the dollar slightly but gains in the greenback remain more modest across the board.

EUR/USD eased from 1.1730 to 1.1700 before sticking closer to 1.1720-30 levels currently. Meanwhile, GBP/USD fell from 1.2860 to 1.2838 but is near unchanged now.

Elsewhere, the yen and franc are slightly firmer as US futures saw a bit of a drop in the session with USD/JPY slipping from 105.60 to 105.20. The pair remains arguably the key spot to watch in case of any extension of the dollar decline on a break under 105.00.

Looking ahead, flows and positioning remain the key drivers at the moment and the focus on gold and silver remains a key spot to keep an eye on in that regard.

Also, the TradeON Summit 2020 is already underway so make sure not to miss out on a great agenda of speakers still to come for the rest of the day! Sign up here.

