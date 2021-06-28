ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady in quiet start

Forex news from the European trading session - 28 June 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

GBP leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities mixed; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 1.509%

Gold down 0.4% to $1,774.21

WTI down 0.1% to $73.97

Bitcoin up 4.4% to $34,079





It is a relatively quiet start to the new week though the dollar is keeping more resilient and steadier despite little action elsewhere in the market.



Commodity currencies are the laggards after a bit of a slow period early on, with AUD/USD falling from 0.7590 to 0.7560 and NZD/USD slipping from 0.7070 to 0.7035.



USD/CAD also saw a bit of an upside push from 1.2300 to 1.2330 even as oil prices are keeping relatively steady ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later this week.



The pound was also a decent mover as cable ran up from 1.3900 to 1.3940 only to stall at near-term resistance levels once again before the gains were wiped out.



There weren't any key headlines as we still await a couple of key things later in the week.



Elsewhere, equities are a bit mixed and tepid while Treasury yields are down slightly.



