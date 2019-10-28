ForexLive European FX news wrap: EU agrees to three-month Brexit extension

Forex news from the European morning session - 28 October 2019







EUR leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities mildly higher; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 3.9 bps to 1.833%

Gold flat at $1,504.59

WTI down 0.4% to $56.41

Bitcoin up 9.6% to $9,397







The highlight of an otherwise slower session was the EU reaching a decision to grant a Brexit "flextension" for three months to 31 January 2020.



Early reports in the morning were that France had come around to the idea and that saw bond yields tick higher amid the optimism of a no-deal Brexit being averted.



The move in bonds were a bit isolated with equities and currencies failing to see any real spark, although we are seeing a bit of a later move higher in stocks now with US futures also posting decent gains ahead of the open later.



The pound was arguably the notable mover in the currencies space with cable rising to 1.2859 early on before settling back to near flat levels on the day.



Meanwhile, the rest of the major currencies were a bit uninspiring with less than 0.1% change against the dollar whilst settling in narrow ranges for the most part.



EUR/USD sits close to the 1.1100 handle as the euro holds minor gains, with option expiries at the figure level a possible factor in drawing price action close to the level.



Looking ahead, the main event is going to be the UK parliamentary vote on the election motion so let's see if Johnson can pull another rabbit out of the hat later today.



