ForexLive European FX news wrap: Mixed mood to kick start the week

Forex news from the European trading session - 29 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

GBP leads, EUR lags on the day

European equities slightly higher; E-minis down 0.5%

US 10-year yields down 3.4 bps to 1.643%

Gold down 0.4% to $1,726.15

WTI up 0.7% to $61.42

Bitcoin up 5.4% to $57,828







It was a relatively quiet session overall as the market is still digesting the whispers over the weekend with the mystery seller behind the block trade on Friday being unveiled as Archegos Capital - with some spillover impact to banks revealed.



Nomura and Credit Suisse are the two names that stand out and while it is unusual to see the 'big boys' take a material hit from trades going wrong, the nature of the blowup is not likely to be a systemic issue and one that leads to contagion risk.



Still, the anxiety and uneasiness is weighing on banking stocks in Europe and US futures have kept lower throughout the session. That despite Treasury yields keeping lower with 10-year yields seen down a little over 3 bps to 1.643%.



But overall risk tones are more mixed with European equities largely brushing off the pessimism outside of the pain from the banking sector.



Efforts to unblock the Suez Canal also took a positive step with the Ever Given ship being partially refloated. Oil fell by 2% at the lows on the headlines to $59.50 but has recovered strongly to move back above $61 currently with OPEC+ in focus.



In FX, the mood was calmer as the yen gave back early gains and little change observed apart from pound strength in general. The quid pushed to fresh highs in over a year against the euro and that underpinned the currency across the board.



EUR/GBP fell past 12 February support @ 0.8536 to near 0.8500 and is keeping thereabouts ahead of North American trading.



The dollar kept steadier in general and with EUR/USD still tracking below 1.1800, dollar bulls are still keeping more poised ahead of month-end, quarter-end trading.



