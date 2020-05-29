ForexLive European FX news wrap: Softer dollar as markets wait on Trump

Forex news from the European trading session - 29 May 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

EUR leads, USD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 0.3%

US 10-year yields down 2.6 bps to 0.664%

Gold up 0.6% to $1,728.30

WTI down 2.6% to $32.83

Bitcoin down 0.5% to $9,402







The session had a couple of notable headlines but the market remains largely sidelined, but in a cautious manner, awaiting from US president Trump's speech on China later today.



Equities kept slightly weaker while Treasury yields are also sitting lower amid the more defensive mood in the market in anticipation of the key risk event.



That said, major currencies did have some decent moves but the common theme is that of dollar weakness with chatter of month-end rebalancing coming into play.



EUR/USD nudged higher to fresh highs since late March, rising from 1.1090 to 1.1140. We also saw USD/JPY fall to near two-week lows in a drop from 107.40 to 107.10 levels.



Rsk currencies have been a little more resilient as well despite the cautious mood with AUD/USD rising from 0.6630 to 0.6667 - trying to get above its 200-day moving average.



The pound had a bit of a tricky session with EUR/GBP rising to fresh two-month highs above 0.9000 dragging the quid lower initially, with cable falling back just under 1.2300 before coming back up now to near 1.2350 levels ahead of North American trading.



All eyes are on Trump's speech later today but before that we will be hearing from Fed chair Powell so let's see what either of them will deliver for markets ahead of the weekend.



