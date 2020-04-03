ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar keeps firmer; oil gains on OPEC+ hopes

Forex news from the European trading session - 3 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities slightly softer; E-minis down 0.8%

US 10-year yields down 1 bps to 0.585%

Gold flat at $1,613.90

WTI up 4.9% to $26.57

Bitcoin up 3.5% to $6,985







Oil headlines were the main story of the session but in the currencies space, it is all about the dollar as the greenback extended its good form on the week into the final stretch.



OPEC+ set a date for a meeting on Monday next week and that helped oil to rally on hopes of some discussion about a 10 mil bpd worth of output cuts.



But so far, there is no official confirmation of Russia and other outside producers joining.



Nonetheless, the news helped turn oil prices around as we see WTI cover 4% losses to turn them into over 5% gains at one point - rising from $23.70 to $27.00.



The overall risk mood remains slightly softer as we look towards the US jobs report release and that is underpinning the dollar across the board, and also against EM currencies.



EUR/USD pushed lower to fresh one-week lows just under 1.0800 from 1.0840 while USD/JPY extended higher from 108.05 to 108.50, just above its 200-day moving average.



The greenback also kept firmer against commodity currencies with AUD/USD easing back under 0.6000 while USD/CAD is also a little higher around 1.4180 despite the gains in oil.



Looking ahead, all eyes will turn towards the US jobs report but don't expect it to tell us anything we don't already know. It'll be a passing event but the market may choose to wait on it to be over and done with before it goes running ahead of the weekend.



