ForexLive European FX news wrap: Sterling falls as post-Brexit trade worries resurface

Forex news from the European morning session - 3 February 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, GBP lags on the day

European equities mildly higher; E-minis up 0.4%

US 10-year yields up 3.2 bps to 1.539%

Gold down 0.6% to $1,579.56

WTI up 0.3% to $51.72

Bitcoin down 0.1% to $9,345







The European morning saw coronavirus and UK-EU trade headlines keeping markets busy with the pound being the notable mover in the major currencies space.



Cable is down by over 1% on the day, falling from 1.3150-60 to 1.3100 in early trades before accelerating losses over post-Brexit trade worries to 1.3046 before bouncing a little.



The UK continues to set out that it wants to pursue a Canada-style agreement with no need for a more level playing field than the EU has with other countries, something that both sides currently don't quite see eye-to-eye on.



Meanwhile, coronavirus fears continue to keep markets gripped with Chinese equities falling by their most since 2015. The main stock indices in China fell by nearly 8% upon returning from the extended break since 24 January.



But even that is considered a "win" as Chinese officials managed the situation with a plethora of measures and that kept European markets more calm with US futures also keeping slightly higher alongside Treasury yields as well.



As such, USD/JPY sits a little higher around 108.50 after hitting highs of 108.70 in early trades with the likes of the aussie and kiwi also keeping mild gains on the day.



The dollar is keeping more firm as it trades higher against the pound and also the euro, reversing some of the action from month-end flows on the latter last Friday.



Other than that, oil also got a bit of a nudge higher amid speculation that OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia may be considering more output cuts amid the drag in prices and demand due to the coronavirus outbreak situation.



