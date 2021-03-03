ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady, yields higher

Forex news from the European trading session - 3 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

CAD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.6%

US 10-year yields up 5.2 bps to 1.443%

Gold down 0.7% to $1,725.50

WTI up 1.5% to $60.65

Bitcoin up 9% to $51,680







It was a relatively quiet session as the market continues to flip back and forth on the week, with equities pushing higher again today after the drop yesterday.



European stocks kept a more positive mood overall with the DAX testing record highs since the open as it holds on to gains despite a report suggesting the ECB may stick to verbal intervention and tout PEPP flexibility to curb the rise in bond yields.



The report did however keep bond sellers interested as European yields ticked a little higher while 10-year Treasury yields are near the highs for the week, contesting the key threshold of 1.45% - which has served to cap the rise in yields in recent sessions.



US futures were marked higher early on but have seen gains trimmed as yields are looking jumpy ahead of North American trading.



Nasdaq futures were up by 1% earlier but is now up 0.6% while S&P 500 futures are maintaining modest gains of around 0.6% as well.



In FX, ranges were narrow early on but the dollar managed to flex some gains in the past few hours after having eased slightly at the start of the session.



EUR/USD fell from 1.2110 to 1.2058 and is keeping at the lows while USD/JPY is holding around 106.90-00 as buyers look to contest the 107.00 handle.



GBP/USD also saw a drop from 1.4000 to 1.3950 before keeping around 1.3960 levels now ahead of UK finance minister Sunak's budget announcement.



The loonie is also slightly underpinned amid a push higher in oil prices back above $60 after a report hinted that all options are on the table ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, including leaving production quotas unchanged going into April.



All eyes are still on bonds but despite the ECB confusion earlier, we may yet have to wait on Fed chair Powell's speech before any firm commitment by the market.



