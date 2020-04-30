ForexLive European FX news wrap: Eurozone economy sees steepest contraction on record

Forex news from the European trading session - 30 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities slightly lower; E-minis down 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 2 bps to 0.605%

Gold flat at $1,713.75

WTI up 17.5% to $17.70

Bitcoin up 0.1% to $8,946







It was a quiet session for the most part as the market moved along with trepidation, amid a slew of poor economic data from the Eurozone region.



We saw record economic contractions posted for France, Spain, Italy and the Eurozone as a whole in the Q1 preliminary readings; giving a taste of what is to come in Q2.



Stocks failed to take much encouragement after a brighter start, with European equities falling slightly while US futures turned around early gains to sit a little lower currently.



That is leaving major currencies more tepid, with the aussie and kiwi losing ground. AUD/USD fell from 0.6570 to 0.6540 levels while NZD/USD eased from 0.6150 to 0.6120 levels.



The dollar remains mixed across the board as all eyes turn towards the ECB later.



EUR/USD moved from 1.0860 to 1.0891 before easing back to stay near flat levels around 1.0876 currently. Cable is sitting a little higher as the pound continues to bounce around on month-end flows, rising to just above 1.2500 on the session.



It is all about the ECB policy decision today ahead of a long weekend in some parts of Europe and Asia. Let's see what Lagarde & co. will deliver in just under 30 mins from now.



