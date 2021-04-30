ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar holds slight gains, equities sluggish

Forex news from the European trading session - 30 April 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD and CAD lead, EUR lags on the day

European equities mostly lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.5%

US 10-year yields up 1 bps to 1.645%

Gold down 0.1% to $1,769.63

WTI down 2.0% to $63.71

Bitcoin up 2.4% to $54,269





There was a slew of inflation and GDP data in the euro area but none of which really made a splash in the market.



The releases mainly reaffirmed higher price pressures due to base effect adjustments - Eurozone core CPI remains subdued - while Q1 GDP figures across Europe reflected resilience but tepid economic activity in general.



The dollar though, did see some bids as EUR/USD slumped from 1.2110 to 1.2080 as sellers break back below the key trendline resistance @ 1.2108 and even now taking a run below the 100-hour moving average to seize some near-term control.



USD/JPY kept largely steady at 108.80-90 levels while GBP/USD also fell from 1.3940 to 1.3901 but buyers are hanging on at the figure level despite sellers breaking back below the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3912-14 during the session.



Meanwhile, commodity currencies remain little changed in general though the loonie is able to hold its own with USD/CAD seen at 1.2270-80 levels despite lower oil prices.



Elsewhere, the bond market remained calmer but equities are being dealt with a bit of a blow after yesterday's bounce back as US futures are marked modestly lower.



US PCE deflator data and month-end flows at the fix are the two key things to watch next ahead of the weekend.



