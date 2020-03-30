ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar keeps firmer amid tepid risk mood

Forex news from the European session - 30 March 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, CAD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields down 2 bps to 0.65%

Gold down 0.3% to $1,623

WTI down 5.2% to $20.40

Bitcoin down 4.5% to $6,380







The market is in a state of flux to start the week, as equities found it tough to keep early gains amid choppy trading. But in the currencies space, the dollar kept firmer across the board.



European equities opened with slight gains as US futures clawed back losses from Asia Pacific trading but that all turned sour within the first 20 minutes of the open.



Stocks turned red before climbing back up to near flat levels in a choppy session before settling just a little lower currently. Most major indices are keeping around 1% losses while US futures bounced back and forth and is little changed on the day.



As for the major currencies bloc, USD/JPY bounced back from 107.40 to 108.00 early in the day as the dollar kept firmer and maintained gains across the board.



EUR/USD eased from 1.1090 to 1.1046 to test its key daily moving averages as we look towards North American trading. Meanwhile, cable also fell from 1.2400 to 1.2318 before seeing a bounce back towards 1.2430 levels currently.



Meanwhile, the loonie kept weaker amid softer oil prices as USD/CAD worked its way from near 1.4100 to 1.4150 during the session.



All of this points towards investors feeling out the market to start the week as coronavirus headlines continue to pour in. The situation in some countries are starting to see the curve flatten i.e. Italy, Germany, Spain but the relative figures are still large.



The market is going to have to figure out how to balance the developments moving forward and the continued hit towards the global economy, with expectations of more central bank and government action to make things better during the period.



