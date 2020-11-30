ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar uninspired as month-end approaches
Forex news from the European trading session - 30 November 2020
Headlines:
- Brexit: EU negotiating team to stay on in London for more talks in the coming days
- Moderna set to file for US, EU clearance for its coronavirus vaccine
- Italy November preliminary CPI -0.2% vs -0.3% y/y expected
- UK October mortgage approvals 97.5k vs 84.0k expected
- Ireland's Coveney: If there is no agreement on fisheries, the whole thing could fall on the back of it
- SNB total sight deposits w.e. 27 November CHF 706.5 bn vs CHF 707.3 bn prior
- Ireland's Coveney says thinks that a Brexit deal can be done this week
- Spain November preliminary CPI -0.8% vs -0.9% y/y expected
- Saxony November CPI +0.1% vs 0.0% y/y prior
- Switzerland November KOF leading indicator index 103.5 vs 101.0 expected
- OPEC+ discussed extending oil output cuts for 3-4 months, gradual increase in output - report
- Switzerland October retail sales +3.1% vs +0.3% y/y prior
- Germany's Altmaier: Virus numbers not developing as we would like
- Germany reports 11,169 new coronavirus cases in latest update today
Markets:
- CAD leads, AUD lags on the day
- European equities mixed; E-minis flat
- US 10-year yields up 1.6 bps to 0.854%
- Gold down 1.1% to $1,768.91
- WTI down 0.9% to $45.11
- Bitcoin up 10.6% to $18,815
It was mostly a quiet session with a few data points to move thing along, as well as Brexit headlines reaffirming that negotiations are still ongoing in London.
Risk appetite was mostly tepid but equities have recovered from a bit of a pullback earlier in the day, with US futures keeping closer to flat levels with Nasdaq futures holding slight gains while European equities are more mixed now after a softer start.
The dollar was uninspired as it trades a little lower with month-end in focus today, as EUR/USD holds slightly higher and nudging towards a test of 1.2000.
GBP/USD was more choppy, bouncing in between its key hourly moving averages as the pound consolidates between 1.3300 and 1.3400 awaiting more Brexit clues.
Elsewhere, the loonie also gained some slight ground as oil pared some of its earlier losses on the session having been down by 2% earlier to $44.50 only to recover towards $45.11 currently as we look towards the start of the OPEC ministerial meeting.
The aussie keeps softer as 0.7400 remains an elusive target for buyers so far today.
Meanwhile, gold continues to be pressured upon a break below $1,800 and its 200-day moving average at the end of last week as the yellow metal is down another 1%.