ForexLive European FX news wrap: Risk tempered by virus fears once again

Risk remains the main story in markets as coronavirus concerns continue to reverberate across the world, as we see the first two cases being reported in the UK and the likes of Singapore, Japan and Italy stepping up action to prevent the virus from spreading.European stocks got off to a good start but retraced gains thereafter, as US futures fell and bonds also were bid during the session.USD/JPY eased from 109.05 to 109.90 while we see the likes of the aussie and kiwi stay pressured with AUD/USD tracking back under 0.6700.Meanwhile, the pound is keeping more steady after the BOE decision yesterday as cable shakes off the 1.3100 level but is still unable to chase gains ahead of 1.3150.The euro also brushed aside a sluggish Q4 as we saw the French and Italian economies contracted, but EUR/USD crept higher from 1.1020 to 1.1045 on month-end flows.Looking ahead, it is all about risk as we approach the weekend and the scenario is a perfect test once again for Wall Street dip buyers and their resolve later today.Have a great weekend, everyone!