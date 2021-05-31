ForexLive European FX news wrap: Markets steady, PBOC curbs yuan strength

Forex news from the European trading session - 31 May 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities muted

Gold flat at $1,903.65

WTI up 1.4% to $67.25

Bitcoin up 2.1% to $36,835





With London closed today, it was a relatively quiet session with little in terms of significant movement among major currencies.



Risk sentiment remains tepid as well and with US also observing a long weekend, there might not be much to extrapolate from the moves in trading today.



The yuan was a notable mover during the session though as it fell after the PBOC raised the FX reserve requirement ratio on financial institutions from 5% to 7%.



USD/CNH was brought higher from 6.3550 to 6.3710 as a result of the move.



Besides that, there isn't a whole lot else going on though oil is looking perky as it trades up over 1% to above $67 ahead of the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow.



