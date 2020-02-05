ForexLive European FX news wrap: Risk jumps on coronavirus treatment reports

Forex news from the European morning session - 5 February 2020

AUD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.8%

US 10-year yields up 3.5 bps to 1.634%

Gold up 0.1% to $1,554.21

WTI up 2.4% to $50.80

Bitcoin up 3.3% to $9,445







It is still all about risk and the coronavirus outbreak this week as the market began with some relative calm before turning more risk-on on virus treatment hopes.



There were two separate reports - one from China and one from UK - around the same time but either way, risk jumped on the headlines as European stocks turned losses to gains and Treasury yields also spiked higher across the curve.



As such, USD/JPY moved up from 109.40 to 109.72 while the aussie built on its post-RBA gains to push higher to 0.6774 against the dollar from 0.6735.



The dollar is a bit more mixed as it recouped losses against the kiwi and loonie while extending gains against the euro, pushing EUR/USD nearer to 1.1000 again.



Meanwhile, the pound is in a world of its own as cable moved up from 1.3040 to 1.3070 as we saw better revisions to initial UK PMI data. But gains were short-lived as price now slips back to around 1.3040-50 levels.



Despite the coronavirus headlines being more optimistic than what the details suggest, the market is still running with it ahead of North American trading.



I still reserve some skepticism in all of this but we'll see how things go in the coming days.



