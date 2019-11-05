Forexlive European FX News 5 Nov: US China trade optimism boosts risk assets





The session started with a positive boost to risk assets on optimism regarding the US-China trade deal. This sentiment lasted throughout the session and we saw German bund yields breaking out of 3 months highs, US Oil retest the $57 handle, and the Yuan retake the 7.00 handle as USDCNY fell through the level.

The AUD got a double boost with the US-China trade optimism and the RBA hinting that they may have done with easing for now (if you read between the lines, that is).

GBPUSD pulled away from the large 1.2900 (1.5bln) option expiry level and then returned to it on the slightly better UK PMI data out.

The AUDUSD broke through its large option expiry level at 0.6900 and price is contained underneath 0.6925 overhead resistance for now.

AUDJPY made a move to take out overhead highs, but pulled back slightly to 75.25.

The focus now turns to US ISM service data out this afternoon for the next dollar cue.