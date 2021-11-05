ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar advances ahead of NFP

Forex news from the European trading session - 5 November 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, AUD and GBP lag on the day

European equities higher; S&P 500 futures up 0.2%

US 10-year yields up 0.4 bps to 1.528%

Gold up 0.1% to $1,793.66

WTI up 0.8% to $79.52

Bitcoin flat at $61,334





It was a rather straightforward session as the dollar picked up from where it left off yesterday and extended its advance across the major currencies space.



EUR/USD moved down from 1.1550 to 1.1530 while GBP/USD slid from 1.3490 to 1.3425 as the pound's woes continued with sellers eyeing the 29-30 Sept lows @ 1.3412-15.



USD/CAD moved up from 1.2455 to 1.2470 to test its 200-day moving average while AUD/USD is down 0.4% and flirting with a break below its 100-day moving average.



Elsewhere, equities were steady with European indices pushing higher once again - France's CAC 40 breaches the 7,000 mark - while bond yields also kept the calm on the session.



It's all shaping up well for dollar bulls but we'll see if this edition of the US non-farm payrolls will help to confirm that or take away some of the momentum in the past few sessions, as the greenback knocks on the door of key technical levels.



