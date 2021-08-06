ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady awaiting NFP release

Forex news from the European trading session - 6 August 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

CAD leads, EUR lags on the day

European equities slightly higher; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 3.8 bps to 1.255%

Gold down 0.3% to $1,798.15

WTI up 1.4% to $70.08

Bitcoin down 0.5% to $40,675





It was a quiet session in European morning trade as it served to be more of a placeholder before we get to the main event later today i.e. US non-farm payrolls.



The dollar kept steadier throughout as major currencies stuck in narrower ranges, though the euro did ease a little on the session.



EUR/USD fell from 1.1825 to 1.1800 with EUR/GBP pushing to fresh lows in four months as the pair carries over the downside momentum below 0.8500 yesterday to 0.8480.



Elsewhere, dollar pairs are relatively little changed with GBP/USD holding just above 1.3900 and USD/JPY hugging levels close to 109.80 for the time being.



AUD/USD is a touch lower as it keeps around 0.7380-90 since Asia Pacific trading.



Equities are more tentative awaiting the jobs report while Treasury yields are keeping a bounce from earlier in the week, with 10-year yields rising nearly 4 bps to above 1.25%.



In the commodities space, gold is languishing just below the $1,800 mark while oil is picking up a bounce in a climb back towards $70, up by 1.4% on the day.



