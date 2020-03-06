ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar sinks as yields capitulate; no OPEC+ decision

Forex news from the European morning session - 6 March 2020



Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, CAD lags on the day

European equities sharply lower; E-minis down 3%

US 10-year yields down 18 bps to 0.732%

Gold up 0.9% to $1,687.51

WTI down 5.0% to $43.55

Bitcoin up 0.1% to $9,125







There was plenty of action throughout the session as risk tumbled amid a capitulation in Treasury yields, which weighed heavily on the dollar as well.



European equities opened down by over 1% but those losses quickly turned into over 2% and now we are seeing major indices down by over 3% across the board.



This came as Treasury yields experienced a meltdown, with 10-year yields falling from 0.81% to 0.69% at one point with 30-year yields slipping by over 20 bps under 1.30%.



USD/JPY moved lower from 105.90 to 105.00 before seeing a limited bounce towards 105.15-30 currently. But the capitulation in Treasury yields set off a big fall in the dollar against the rest of the major currencies bloc.



EUR/USD climbed from 1.1240 to 1.1341 before backing off a little while USD/CHF made fresh lows since March 2018 - falling from 0.9450 to 0.9350.



The kiwi also capitalised on the dollar weakness to post modest gains on the back of some short covering, with NZD/USD rising from 0.6320 to 0.6373 before easing a little.



There was also drama in Vienna as the OPEC+ meeting seems to be dead on arrival as Russia is not on board with the additional oil output cuts proposal. Oil dipped from $44.50 to $43.30 and is hovering at the lows now - down by over 5% today.



That is weighing on the loonie as USD/CAD sits higher just above 1.3400 on the day.



Looking ahead, we have US non-farm payrolls but expect that to be overshadowed by the sour risk mood in the market amid the virus fallout. US futures are pointing to heavy losses to start the day and it sure looks like the Fed experiment this week has failed.



