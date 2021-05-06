ForexLive European FX news wrap: BOE to slow down QE purchases

Forex news from the European trading session - 6 May 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities mixed, little changed; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 1.1 bps to 1.577%

Gold up 0.4% to $1,793.75

WTI down 0.6% to $65.25

Bitcoin up 2% to $58,019





The market saw a bit more of a steady session with equities holding little changed after seeing its early advance pared while Treasuries kept steadier in general as well.



In FX, the euro had a modest session as it gained from 1.2010 to 1.2055 against the dollar and is holding at the highs as buyers contest the 100-day moving average.



The pound was a notable mover as well as cable held steady around 1.3900 before falling to 1.3860 on the BOE decision, which subsequently reversed higher to 1.3940 as the central bank mentioned it will slow down QE purchases with one member dissenting to reduce the stock target at today's meeting itself.



There is still some event risk to watch out for the pound with UK local elections taking place and all eyes being on Nicola Sturgeon's SNP party.



Elsewhere, the dollar held a touch lower in general while the aussie reversed an early decline from Asia trading (after China is said to suspend a key economic dialogue between the two countries) in a move up from 0.7701 to 0.7758.



USD/CAD is keeping at the lows for the day around 1.2240 as the loonie also stays buoyed against the dollar for the time being.



US jobless claims will be one to watch out for next before the focus turns back to risk sentiment ahead of the non-farm payrolls report due tomorrow.



