ForexLive European FX news wrap: Markets mildly upbeat ahead of payrolls, Powell

Forex news from the European morning session - 6 September 2019



Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities mixed; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields up 3.6 bps to 1.594%

Gold down 0.9% to $1,505.05

WTI down 1.6% to $55.41

Bitcoin up 3.4% to $10,875









It was a bit of a slower session but there were some decent market moves as we wait on the US jobs report and Fed chair Powell's speech later on in the day.



Markets stayed more upbeat in general with equities holding mild gains while Treasury yields continued to hold firmer during the European morning. 10-year yields are up by more than 3 bps following a solid jump yesterday, sitting just under 1.60% at the moment.



As a result, the aussie and kiwi held firmer and extended gains after China announced a further reduction in the reserve requirement ratio for its banks. AUD/USD continues to hold around 0.6820-30 levels while NZD/USD pushes above 0.6400 from 0.6380 levels.



The announcement also precipitated some added weakness in the franc with USD/CHF pushing higher from 0.9885 to highs just above 0.9900 currently. In turn, that also saw EUR/USD slip from 1.1040 to near 1.1020 levels.



There was also a bit of confusion in the pound with the currency holding weaker initially with cable easing to 1.2290 from 1.2320 before a mis-communicated headline about Boris Johnson losing a court decision to prorogue parliament crossed the wires.



That saw cable jump back up to 1.2320 before the headline was quickly corrected and cable fell back to 1.2290-10 levels in the aftermath.



Looking ahead, risk assets and the dollar will be the main focus ahead of the weekend as markets gear towards the US jobs report and Fed chair Powell's speech in Zurich.



