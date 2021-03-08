ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar gains, tech slumps on higher yields, oil gains fade

Forex news from the European trading session - 8 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities higher; S&P 500 futures down 0.5%

US 10-year yields up 3.2 bps to 1.598%

Gold down 0.6% to $1,690

WTI up 0.4% to $66.35

Bitcoin up 0.2% to $50,205







The session was engulfed by an extended selloff in tech and a push higher in Treasury yields to start the week, keeping the dollar more bid across the board.



The greenback rose to fresh highs since November last year, with EUR/USD falling further from 1.1910 to 1.1859 and moving towards its 200-day moving average.



This comes as Nasdaq futures slumped heavily, falling by as much as 2% at the lows, before recovering some ground to be down by 1.2% "only" for the time being.



The softer mood resulting from the rotation out of tech was inspired by the continued push higher in Treasury yields as 10-year yields are testing 1.60% again.



European bonds were much calmer, though investors might be waiting on ECB PEPP data later today after last week's report failed to inspire much confidence.



Going back to FX, USD/JPY gradually ascended from 108.45 to 108.64 and is testing the Friday highs just below its 100-month moving average at 108.76.



The antipodeans led losses on the tentative risk mood as AUD/USD fell from 0.7710 to 0.7636 while NZD/USD declined from 0.7160 to 0.7107.



As the dollar firmed, precious metals also lost ground as gold kept below $1,700 and silver declined from $25.50 to $25.10-20 levels currently.



Elsewhere, oil's spike to start the day on the Saudi attack news also fizzled as Brent dropped back under $70 after peaking just above $71 while WTI pared gains briefly in a drop from near $68 to just below $66 before recovering slightly.



As much as the market faded the moves following the non-farm payrolls on Friday, we are looking to revisit that again this week as the bond market narrative stays on track.



