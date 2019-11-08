Forexlive European FX News 8 Nov: Risk sentiment sours as trade optimism is questioned 

European Trading news

Other markets

Dax: -0.14%

UK FTSE: -0.37%

Euro Stoxx: -0.16%

Gold: -0.76%

US oil:-1.66%

Strongest USD, weakest NZD





It has been a pleasure covering the site for my last day today of this latest stretch. Justin will be back in the saddle next week after his will earned break.

The session was a slow one as the market pared back on some recent optimism. The European bourses traded cautiously opening and remaining in the red for the am session. The DXY traded strongly, above 98.00, on USD safe haven bids and is at 98.30 presently.

The optimism from the news that China's Commerce ministry and the US were prepared to roll back tariffs was scaled back when it emerged that there was fierce internal opposition from the US regarding tariff rollbacks

The GBPUSD traded lower and hit the 1.2800 handle, but was supported on a test as the option level provided some short term support. That level is also the low of the dovish twist from the BoE yesterday, so some profit taking may well be in the mix too.

These negative risk off tones flowed through the morning session with the next event now being the widely anticipated Canadian employment data. See here for my playbook for the event.

Have a great weekend one and all. I'll be flying to Malaysia, so I might get a chance to drop in and see Justin if there is time.