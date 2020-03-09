ForexLive European FX news wrap: Bear-ly room to catch a breath

Forex news from the European morning session - 9 March 2020



Headlines:

Markets:

JPY leads, CAD lags on the day

European equities hammered; DAX -7.1%

US 10-year yields down 35 bps to 0.407%

Gold up 0.4% to $1,680.50

WTI down 22.9% to $31.80

Bitcoin down 14.5% to $7,809







The market did not really build on the epic meltdown in Asia Pacific trading but the overall mood remains rather ominous as equities got dumpstered in Europe while Treasury yields sank to fresh record lows as the misery continues.



Oil is still hanging on just above $30, but prices are still down by nearly ~23% today. In turn, that is keeping pressure on risk assets with European equities seeing 6-7% losses across major indices while 10-year Treasury yields are down by 35 bps to near 0.40%.



If European indices keep their losses towards the end of the day, they will enter a technical bear market following a >20% drop from recent highs.



The major currencies space was a bit more choppy as USD/JPY moved from 102.60 to 101.80 as yields fell, before clawing back some losses to around 102.60 and then easing back to 102.20-50 levels as seen currently.



USD/CHF also fell towards 0.9200 in early morning trade before climbing back to 0.9260-80 levels over the past few hours as the equities rout did not get worse.



The dollar remains mixed as it sees gains against the aussie and kiwi pared back further but is maintaining a strong showing against the loonie - the weakest performer today.



USD/CAD is looking towards the 1.3700 level as the loonie is struggling amid the dramatic fall in oil prices as well as risk on the day so far.



Looking ahead, it is all about the risk mood still and with US futures being halted amid a 5% drop in the first four hours of the week, all eyes turns towards Wall Street to see if the market rout is going to turn even uglier in towards the latter stages of the day.



