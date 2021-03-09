ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar falls amid yields retreat ahead of auction

Forex news from the European trading session - 9 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

  • AUD leads, USD lags on the day
  • European equities higher; S&P 500 futures up 1.0%
  • US 10-year yields down 6.4 bps to 1.526%
  • Gold up 1.4% to $1,706.80
  • WTI up 0.6% to $65.47
  • Bitcoin up 4.4% to $54,135

It was a relatively quiet session in terms of news but lower Treasury yields has helped to spark a turnaround Tuesday moment going into North American trading later.

The bid in Treasuries ahead of the 3-year auction today is setting the tone in the market, as tech stocks rebounded and everything else gained except for the dollar.

EUR/USD moved up from 1.1850 to 1.1916 after having neared a test of its 200-day moving average in the early stages of the day while USD/JPY retreated from 109.20 to 108.56 before catching a slight bounce to 108.70-80 currently.

Risk currencies also posted a solid bounce with AUD/USD climbing from 0.7650 to test key near-term levels around 0.7704-15 at the moment. USD/CAD also slumped from 1.2660 to just under 1.2600 as oil prices also turned early losses into gains.

The track lower in yields is leading to a broader slump in the dollar as commodities also rebounded, with gold climbing back above $1,700 and silver up 2% to $25.70.

Nasdaq futures are up by 2%, helping to ease some nerves following the rotation out of tech yesterday - which saw the index test its 100-day moving average.

All eyes are still on the bond market and how the developments there will reverberate across the broader market in general. The 3-year Treasury auction today will be a focus point but the 10-year auction tomorrow will be the main event.

