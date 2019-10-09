ForexLive European FX news wrap: Risk rallies on hopeful optimism of partial trade deal

Forex news from the European morning session - 9 October 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, JPY lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.8%

US 10-year yields up 2.4 bps to 1.553%

Gold down 0.2% to $1,502.70

WTI up 0.9% to $53.10

Bitcoin up 0.6% to $8,181







It's been a bit of solid session for risk assets as the rumour mill churns out a couple of noteworthy headlines amid what would've been a slower session otherwise.



Reports of a China showing poise to seek a partial/interim deal with the US helped to give equities and bond yields a boost, with the yen pressured as a result. US futures jumped up from gains of 0.3% to just over 1.0% on the headlines before settling down.



USD/JPY inched higher amid the news, moving from 107.25 to 107.40 and is holding just under there ahead of North American trading.



The pound was also a notable mover as it jumped on a report that the EU is said to offer a "major" concession on the Irish backstop. Cable moved to a high of 1.2291 before being brought back to reality as the DUP shoots down the reported offer.



Cable turned flat again around 1.2220 and is sitting around those levels despite a weaker dollar across the board.



FOMC meeting minutes and Fed chair Powell's speech later today remain key focal points and that has seen the dollar lose some ground amid positioning flows.



EUR/USD moved up from 1.0965 to 1.0990 while the aussie and kiwi extended gains against the greenback as well amid a more positive risk mood so far today.



Looking ahead, the key risk events above will be the ones to watch out for but just be wary of more potential trade and Brexit flip flop in the mean time.



