ForexLive North Americas FX news wrap: Holiday headline summary
Forex news for US/Canada trading Monday 7 September 2020
It was a holiday in both the US and Canda on Monday, with a very light news flow indeed.
- Greg covered what did come you, here is a summary of the headlines, click on a link for more:
- California reports 3091 new coronavirus cases
- Pres. Trump: He is thinking about decoupling from China
- USDJPY traders set the 100 hour MA as barometer going forward
- Spain tops 500,000 coronavirus cases. Largest in Western Europe
- European shares end the day with solid gains
- EURUSD trades lower but between bullish/bearish barometers
- UK Johnson/France Macron speak: Agree on importance of making progress this month
- Pres. Trump" Vaccines (Plus) are coming and fast!
- GBPUSD trends lower and tests a lower trend line on the hourly chart
- Boris Johnson words ahead of round 8 of Brexit negotiations
- The JPY is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as the European afternoon session begins
Europe and UK trade was relatively subdued due to the US holiday, here is the wrap of that ICYMI:
And Asia was busy early on Monday, plenty of Brexit headlines:
GBP has been the Monday mover, lower since the very early Asai hours (you can see the wee gap at kick-off):