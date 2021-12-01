Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: US logs its first official omicron case and markets don't like it

Forex news for North American trading on December 1, 2020.

The US stocks opened higher and continued the corrective move higher (after yesterday's sharp declines) as Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen progressed with their 2nd day testimony on Capitol Hill. This time the pair was speaking to the the House Financial Services Committee. Highs in the major indices were made during their testimony with the major indices showing gains of 1.51% for the Dow, 1.89% for the S&P and 1.8% for the NASDAQ in New York morning trading.

Although stocks started to give up gains in the early afternoon after the testimony was over, the markets got a jolt from a headline that the first omicron case was diagnosed in the US (in the San Francisco area). Although the person had mild symptoms and was quarantined without spread to those in contact, the selling intensified especially in the NASDAQ index, sending that index into the red. Later on, the S&P index and Dow industrial average joined the NASDAQ index in negative territory.

At the close, the major indices were all making new session lows. The small-cap Russell index was the hardest hit at -2.34% (it is now down over -12.5% from the highs reached on November 8th). The NASDAQ fell -1.83% (and is down -5.9% from its all-time high), the Dow fell -1.34% and the the S&P declined by -1.18%. Defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory.

If the story plays out like the other chapters in the covid book, the fears will be overblown. Those who are unvaccinated will have the greatest risk. However, the shutting down option is likely not in the cards. CDCs Fauci tried to allay fears and encourage more vaccinations, but stocks markets were not listening.

In addition to equities moving lower, crude oil prices also turned from positive to negative trading back down below $66. Yesterday the low reach $64.43. Today the afternoon low extended down to $64.84. The high price for the day reached $69.49. The good news for crude oil is that it is down some 24% from its high reached on October 25. Although the declines have yet to make it to the pump, and concerns will remain with regard to what comes out of the OPEC meeting tomorrow, there should be some inflationary easing from the recent declines.

In the forex market, the JPY is ending the day is the strongest of the majors on flight to safety flows. The USD which was negative early in the day, is more positive at the close. The CAD and AUD are ending as the weakest of the major currencies.



In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $6.81 or 0.38% at $1780



Spot silver is trading down $0.48 or -2.14% at $22.31



WTI crude oil futures is trading at $65.66. That is down $-1.30 on the day.



Bitcoin gave up gains to $59,099 and is trading near $57,000 as New York traders look to exit



In the US debt market, the two year yield is closing up about 2.5 basis points while the tenure yield and 30 year yields are both trading lower by -3.7 and -4.3 basis point respectively. The yield curve continue to flatten with the 2 - 10 year spread coming into 85.3 basis points.







