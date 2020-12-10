ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: Brexit sides 'remain far apart'

Forex news for Asia-Pacific trade on December 9, 2020:



Markets:

Gold flat at $1839

US 10-year yield down 1 bps to 0.93%

Nikkei flat after opening down 1%



AUD leads, GBP lags

Coming into the trading session the mood had turned negative because of a tech-led equity market selloff in the United States. With that Japanese equity futures were down 1% and commodity currencies were skidding on the lows.





Then news hit that the meeting between Johnson and Von der Leyen hadn't led to any kind of breakthrough and that 'sides were far apart' and it looked to be a tipping point. GBP/USD quickly fell to 1.3320 from 1.3405.





However the mood stabilized relatively quickly and then bounced back. Cable recouped most of the gains with a bit of help from a soft dollar.







More broadly, the non-stop rally in metals continued and the mood improved. Japanese equities are now flat and the commodity currencies have rallied about 0.3%.





Some of that is a result of the build up in positive economic data, including a few more points today. It's tough to argue against it all, even if it feels bizarre at the height of the global pandemic. It turns out a deadly virus is no match for low rates and high spending.



