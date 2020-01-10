ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: AUD finds a footing

Forex news for New York trading on January 10, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $8 to $1651

WTI crude oil down 36-cents to $59.20

US 10-year yields down 4 bps to 1.82%

S&P 500 down 9 points to 3265

AUD leads, GBP lags

The soft wage growth in the non-farm payrolls report led to an initial 20-pip fall in the US dollar but within 30 minutes it was erased on most fronts.





The more-lasting move was in AUD/USD as it made a steady climb back to 0.6903, just above the 200-day moving average after falling below int on Wednesday. The 45-pip gain in the pair was the only significant move on the day.





USD/JPY initially fell on the jobs report then recovered only to fall back later, slipping to 109.50 from a high of 109.69. The weakness came as stocks and Treasury yields slid lower late.





USD/CAD was interesting as the Canadian jobs report beat estimates and capped Canada's best year for employment since 2007. The pair initially fell to 1.3031 but tracked back up nearly to pre-report levels at 1.3056 on the combination of risk aversion and fresh worries about the wide gap ($24) between Canadian and US oil.





Gold was an interesting trade as was flat in Asia and early Europe but got a bid late to finish up $10, which closing at the best levels of the day and with a close above the September highs. It was the best weekly close since 2013.





Have a great weekend and thanks for making it such a great week.







