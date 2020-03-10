Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Washington (DC that is) to the rescue
Forex news for NY trading on March 10, 2020
The "pathetic Fed" (the President's words today) did there thing last week by cutting rates by 50 basis points (with more to come?). Washington DC lawmakers may be coming to the rescue with the Presidents propose cut in payroll tax for both the employer and the employee. Other ideas including a bailout of the airline and cruise industry, paid leave of absence as a result of closures and bailout for the shale industry which got in the crosshairs of the Saudi vs. Russia oil war.
Payroll taxes are paid on the earnings up to $132,900 and are taxed at 6.2% for the employee and 6.2% for the employer. Self-employed workers pay 12.4%.
Lowering the % for both employer and employee as a stimulus would depend on what the % reduction is set at. At the end of 2010, President Obama cut payroll tax 2%. Estimates of a similar cut would amount to $150 billion stimulus to the employee and the same $150 billion stimulus to the employer. That is pretty healthy for a problem which according to the President is made up by fake media. I find it interesting as well that Pres. Trump is pulling from the Obama administration's stimulus bag of tricks. Perhaps it is the President's best chance of prodding Democrats to go along with the plan. What we know however is in times of crisis, bipartisan stimulus is easier. No politician likes to be the one that does not provide relief to a constituency. However be aware that the Democrats (and even some Republicans) may still balk at the idea (it benefits the rich more) given the cost especially with a budget that is already heavy on entitlement costs. Not collecting premiums to fund those ballooning entitlements just does not seem right.
Other proposals floated today included:
- Relief for cruise industry and airline industries
- Bailout of shale producers.
- Democrats proposed extending unemployment benefits and providing for unpaid leave for low income earners.
The EURUSD was another pair that was able to close below its 100 hour moving average for the 1st time since February 21. The 100 hour moving average for the the EURUSD comes in at 1.1300 (and moving higher). The price closed the day at 1.1280. If the pair can stay below that moving average, the corrective bears will look toward the 200 hour moving average at 1.11939 (and moving higher) in the new trading day.