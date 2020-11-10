Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Dollar little changed. Flow of funds out of tech stocks

Forex news for November 10, 2020

The trading today in the forex saw the USD mixed with most of the modest changes in the GBP (-0.69%), the CHF (+0.28%) and CAD (+0.25%). THe other major currencies vs the USD saw modest changes (0.12% or less from unchanged). The dollar was higher vs the CHF, CAD, and down vs the NZD and JPY and GBP. The greenback was unchanged vs the EUR and AUD.





The GBP was the strongest by far. However, in the US session, the pair waffled back and forth in a relatively narrow range. That was part and parcel for most of the pairs vs the USD.

The CHF and CAD were the weakest. The JPY, USD, AUD, EUR and NZD were relatively little changed (mixed).

There was plenty of Fedspeak today, with Kaplan, Rosengren, Daly each speaking. Most expressed concerns about the risk from slower growth (and perhaps another lockdown) from Covid. Most expressed the need for increased fiscal stimulus and that the Fed would continue to keep rates low.

In the stock market today, the flow of funds continued out of the Nasdaq stocks and into the Dow 30. The Dow rose 262.95 points after rising by around 834 points yesterday. The Nasdaq meanwhile, fell -159.92 points after falling -181 points yesterday. In between, was the S&P which rose 41 points yesterday, but fell -5 points today.

In the US debt market, the yields rose with the yield curve steepening a bit (to 77.03 basis points from 75.29 basis points yesterday).

Some technical levels to eye in the new day